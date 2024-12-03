Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Eos Energy Enterprises Call Options (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 26,164 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical volume of 14,412 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.90.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of EOSE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. 11,113,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,788,593. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at $222,513.98. This represents a 26.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.