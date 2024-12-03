StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.56. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
