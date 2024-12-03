StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.56. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $1,397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at about $548,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

