Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is Needham Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer accounts for 4.2% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $54,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 77,584,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,372,344. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.40 target price (down previously from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

