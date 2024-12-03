The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson Sells 20,453 Shares

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,087,690.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,747,615.20. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Buckle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Buckle stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $53.80. 75,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,674. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. Buckle’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Buckle by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Buckle by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,216,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,436 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after buying an additional 36,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

