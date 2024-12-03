The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Holdings Increased by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 48.0% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 116.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 71.2% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 42,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 432,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,627,000 after buying an additional 64,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.2 %

CG traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,213. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 482.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,405,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,014.20. The trade was a 10.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475 in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Carlyle Group

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.