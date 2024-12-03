The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,049 shares during the period. The GEO Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in The GEO Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 100,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEO shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The GEO Group Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:GEO opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.