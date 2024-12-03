The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,908,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,359 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Home Depot worth $773,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

NYSE HD opened at $427.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $424.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.48 and its 200-day moving average is $372.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $318.96 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

