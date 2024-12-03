The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 24,509.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,419 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 571.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,466,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,062 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,436,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,157,000 after buying an additional 899,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,842,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,063,000 after purchasing an additional 828,150 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 831,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 521,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 451,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

