The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,230 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 60,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 42.3% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.71. 1,515,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,697,819. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.11. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,080 shares of company stock worth $14,629,038. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

