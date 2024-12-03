The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $5,705,000. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 323,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,005,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,403,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $420.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.11.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,038 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

See Also

