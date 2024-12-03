Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,925 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Kroger by 110.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,574,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kroger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,109,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,869,000 after acquiring an additional 28,811 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kroger by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kroger from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,036.44. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $167,265.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,743.01. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $721,243. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $61.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

