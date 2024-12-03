Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $270,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 21,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

