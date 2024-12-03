Tradition Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 361,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 137,671 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

