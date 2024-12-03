Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
