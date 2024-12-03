Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,076,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,516 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,288,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 7.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,843,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,631,000 after purchasing an additional 122,658 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,085,000 after purchasing an additional 71,761 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

NYSE:TREX opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.42 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

