True Wealth Design LLC Acquires 142 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2,028.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 130.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,275. The trade was a 10.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $306,450.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,579.45. This represents a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,962. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $189.24 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.82 and a 200-day moving average of $169.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

