True Wealth Design LLC Boosts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 12,000.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,808.55. This trade represents a 16.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 15,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $1,900,156.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 459,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,143,068.98. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,491 shares of company stock worth $68,927,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $152.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 288.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.80 and a fifty-two week high of $157.48.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

