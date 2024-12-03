True Wealth Design LLC Makes New Investment in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 500.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 78,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.94.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. This represents a 27.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.87. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $196.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

