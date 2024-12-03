TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Jeff Jankowsky Sells 5,000 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,825. This trade represents a 9.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Jankowsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, November 27th, Jeff Jankowsky sold 5,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $121,150.00.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $24.34. 152,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.21. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTMI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in TTM Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.