UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Celanese worth $64,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 155.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 213,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 130,037 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Celanese by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after buying an additional 41,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,606 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Celanese by 608.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 689,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,754,000 after acquiring an additional 592,196 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $163.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.59.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.38 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.