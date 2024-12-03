UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 20,729 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,729 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.83% of Twilio worth $82,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 736.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,391 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,044,000 after buying an additional 630,627 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after buying an additional 531,075 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,026,000 after buying an additional 444,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 50,490.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 398,872 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $105.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.67. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $108.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $271,393.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,919,646.26. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,771. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

