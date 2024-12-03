Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 406,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $26,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,145,000 after acquiring an additional 911,443 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,767,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,667,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,273,000 after acquiring an additional 194,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,866.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,221 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

