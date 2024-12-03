United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.95, but opened at $38.62. United States Steel shares last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 3,585,706 shares trading hands.

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Glj Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

United States Steel Trading Down 8.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

