US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Stock Price Up 9% – Still a Buy?

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 68,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 165,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

US Nuclear Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

About US Nuclear

(Get Free Report)

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.