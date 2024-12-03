USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $25,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:USNA opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $763.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

