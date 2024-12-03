VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Short Interest Update

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VanEck Robotics ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IBOT opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.34. VanEck Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84.

Get VanEck Robotics ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Robotics ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,342,134 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.19% of VanEck Robotics ETF worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About VanEck Robotics ETF

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.