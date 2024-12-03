Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stake Reduced by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $87.05 and a one year high of $126.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

