Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Cut by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $134.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.87 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

