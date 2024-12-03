Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Position Raised by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,509,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,066,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

