Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,761 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,602,000 after purchasing an additional 111,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,308,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,305,000 after buying an additional 117,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,799,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,889,000 after buying an additional 303,514 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.19. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

