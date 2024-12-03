Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) is Harvey Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Harvey Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Varonis Systems makes up about 3.7% of Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harvey Partners LLC owned 0.52% of Varonis Systems worth $32,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 562.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 113,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 43,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $148.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRNS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $4,905,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,096,912.60. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 444,114 shares in the company, valued at $26,540,252.64. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.