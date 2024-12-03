VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in VeriSign by 93.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN opened at $192.49 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.