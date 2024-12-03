Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 696 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $210,886,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,904,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.67.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $242.82 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.95 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.22 and a 200 day moving average of $234.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.30%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

