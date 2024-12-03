Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,876 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,697,000 after purchasing an additional 277,897 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,867,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,059,000 after buying an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $184.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.75 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.62.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

