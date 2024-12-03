Verition Fund Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,369 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Upbound Group worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the second quarter valued at $606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 59,526 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Upbound Group by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Upbound Group by 51.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 745,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after buying an additional 253,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,065 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,151.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,094.50. This represents a 1.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPBD shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Upbound Group Trading Up 0.6 %

UPBD stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.07%.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

