Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 192.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at $748,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of MasTec by 8.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 41.4% in the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 87,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $142.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.72. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.82 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,096.54. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,310. The trade was a 6.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,823 shares of company stock worth $7,493,301. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.62.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

