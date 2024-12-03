Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 43,500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 388.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.41.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

