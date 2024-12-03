Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,409 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Boot Barn Trading Up 6.5 %

BOOT stock opened at $146.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.08. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $169.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

