Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) is Hauser Brothers GmbH’s 8th Largest Position

Hauser Brothers GmbH reduced its position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Vestis comprises 2.2% of Hauser Brothers GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hauser Brothers GmbH’s holdings in Vestis were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vestis by 223.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,593 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,486,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis in the second quarter worth $13,752,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vestis by 22.7% in the third quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 2,330,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,719,000 after purchasing an additional 430,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Vestis by 99.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 824,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 411,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vestis from $13.60 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.91.

Vestis Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Vestis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vestis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.51%.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Further Reading

