Victrex plc (LON:VCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 46.14

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.58) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:VCT traded up GBX 107.84 ($1.36) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 984.84 ($12.46). The stock had a trading volume of 264,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,433. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 888.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,037.78. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 816 ($10.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,575 ($19.93). The company has a market capitalization of £857.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,820.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

In other Victrex news, insider Janet E. Ashdown acquired 2,103 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 951 ($12.04) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.53 ($25,312.66). Also, insider Jane Toogood bought 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 937 ($11.86) per share, for a total transaction of £4,759.96 ($6,024.50). Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,491 ($18.87) to GBX 1,290 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

