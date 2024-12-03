Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Iron Horse Acquisitions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 72,496 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,576,000.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Stock Performance

NASDAQ IROH opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

