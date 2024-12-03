Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (OTC:WOSGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. 3,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.