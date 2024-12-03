Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $535.00 and last traded at $535.00, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $519.70.

Watsco Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.74.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.46%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

