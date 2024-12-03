WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

WESCO International has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WESCO International to earn $13.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

WESCO International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,302. WESCO International has a one year low of $132.37 and a one year high of $216.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Baird R W upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.86.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP William Clayton Geary sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total transaction of $582,010.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,510.99. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 14,938 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.55, for a total transaction of $3,085,443.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,471 shares in the company, valued at $21,578,485.05. This trade represents a 12.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,565,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

