Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Director Sells $225,890.00 in Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $225,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,758.72. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Tsung-Hung Chao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of Westlake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $227,500.00.

Westlake Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $128.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $162.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.27.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 295.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 31.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Westlake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Westlake from $171.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Westlake from $170.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Westlake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

