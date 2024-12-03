What is William Blair’s Forecast for Five Below Q3 Earnings?

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

FIVE opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Five Below by 52.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 35,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

