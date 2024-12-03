Wrapped Islamic Coin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96.71 Million (WISLM)

Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Wrapped Islamic Coin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a market cap of $96.71 million and $82,390.24 worth of Wrapped Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Islamic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0672 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Islamic Coin Profile

Wrapped Islamic Coin launched on October 10th, 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,173,084,029 coins and its circulating supply is 1,438,627,920 coins. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/islamic-coin. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official website is islamiccoin.net.

Wrapped Islamic Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a current supply of 20,173,026,272.26289 with 1,438,584,304.8660011 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Islamic Coin is 0.06938484 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $79,868.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

