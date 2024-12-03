XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. XOMA comprises 1.0% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in XOMA were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in XOMA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the third quarter worth $516,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOMA opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. XOMA Co. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

In related news, CEO Owen Hughes sold 21,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $655,335.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,621.05. This trade represents a 38.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

