Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at UBS Group from $76.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

ZD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Shares of ZD stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 25,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.35. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the third quarter worth $986,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth $503,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,040,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

