Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at UBS Group from $76.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.
ZD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.
View Our Latest Research Report on ZD
Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.6 %
Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the third quarter worth $986,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth $503,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,040,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ziff Davis
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 S&P 500 Stocks With Sky High Risk-Adjusted Returns
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Trending Stocks: How to Spot, Trade, and Profit Safely
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.