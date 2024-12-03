Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.940-2.990 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.94-$2.99 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ZS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $208.51 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,701,505.04. This represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.