Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.940-2.990 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.94-$2.99 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.13.

ZS stock opened at $208.51 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,701,505.04. This represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

